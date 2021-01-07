salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.8% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 203.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total value of $4,015,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,999 shares of company stock valued at $63,102,074. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.98. 8,337,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,275,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.97.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

