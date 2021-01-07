SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.96 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 70.1% higher against the dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $41.96 million and $124,103.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00296347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.49 or 0.02758944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

