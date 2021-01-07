SaluS Hits Market Cap of $21.83 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.56 or 0.00055919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SaluS has a total market cap of $21.83 million and $8,891.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SaluS has traded up 77.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,631.42 or 1.00176404 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

