Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.39

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and traded as high as $9.78. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 968 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on SFRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salvatore Ferragamo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.