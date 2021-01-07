Salvo John T. Santo Sells 176,689 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56.

Shares of NOVA traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 2,832,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

