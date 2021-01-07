Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock opened at C$9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.20. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.99.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40. Also, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,217,371.20.

About Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

