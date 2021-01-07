SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $163.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $158.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NYSE:SAP opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average is $143.09. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

