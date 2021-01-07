Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.15.

NYSE:SAR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,211. The company has a market cap of $254.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

