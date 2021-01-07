Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 67.27%.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.15.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.