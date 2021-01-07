Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.48

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.48 and traded as high as $21.54. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 74,245 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

The company has a market cap of $240.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

