Sarepta Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 20,046 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 680% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,570 call options.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day moving average of $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.