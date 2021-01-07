Scala (XLA) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $3,158.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.35 or 0.00473528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00232968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala's total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. Scala's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

