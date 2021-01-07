Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.13

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.13 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 626032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,646 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 495,714 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 892.4% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 216,195 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 424,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,612,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

