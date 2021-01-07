Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Shares Up 2.1%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.17. 1,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Scientific Industries in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $12.28 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.27. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million.

In other news, Director Marcus Frampton bought 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $58,892.90. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scientific Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

