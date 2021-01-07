Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 146.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) alerts:

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.81. 3,672,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,094. The company has a market cap of C$66.29 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.06.

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.