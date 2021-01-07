Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 2,695,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,588,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

STNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $736.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 48.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

