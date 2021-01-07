Scorum Coins Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $260,614.34 and approximately $4,694.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00110448 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.52 or 0.00448074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00245216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00051576 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

