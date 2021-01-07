Scottish American Investment Company Plc (SAIN.L) (LON:SAIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $474.00

Shares of Scottish American Investment Company Plc (SAIN.L) (LON:SAIN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 474 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 471 ($6.15), with a volume of 239604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($6.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £770.71 million and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 456.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 437.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Scottish American Investment Company Plc (SAIN.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Scottish American Investment Company Plc (SAIN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Company Plc (SAIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment Company Plc (SAIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.