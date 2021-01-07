ScPrime Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $27,189.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 58.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00108800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00442436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,468,984 coins and its circulating supply is 31,785,373 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.