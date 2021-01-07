ScPrime (SCP) Trading 50.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $20,812.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00115879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00480743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049816 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,450,865 coins and its circulating supply is 31,767,254 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

