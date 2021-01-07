SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Trading 9.7% Higher

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s share price traded up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.58. 5,319,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 1,937,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 145.38%.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

