SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40). 422,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 553,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.52. The company has a market capitalization of £344.40 million and a PE ratio of 20.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.15%.

In other news, insider Christopher Knowles acquired 10,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,848.97).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) Company Profile (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

