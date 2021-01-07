SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading 5.1% Higher

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. 495,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 749,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.45.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. Equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SeaChange International by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SeaChange International by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.