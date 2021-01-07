Seaport Global Securities Comments on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.03. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.90 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $285.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $288.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 182,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

