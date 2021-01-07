Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.59.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.