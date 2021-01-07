Secret Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $659,606.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00245860 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00037462 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.14 or 0.01474512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 95% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 174,379,309,734,818 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

