Secret Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.34 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $51.34 million and approximately $815,058.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.51 or 0.00271788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00040450 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.07 or 0.01472163 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.