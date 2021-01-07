Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SEKEY stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 1.04. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

