Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.46

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and traded as low as $9.34. Select Bancorp shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 42,096 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.
Select Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLCT)
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
