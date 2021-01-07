Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,336,000 after buying an additional 576,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,431,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 270,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

