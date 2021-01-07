Selfkey (KEY) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.58 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, RightBTC, ABCC and OKEx. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $1.24 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00321030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.02850709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,558,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, ABCC, RightBTC, IDEX, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

