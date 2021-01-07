SemiLEDs (LEDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, January 8th.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,400. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

