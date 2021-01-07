Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $194,052.06 and approximately $625.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00304560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.87 or 0.02776895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

