Sentivate Price Reaches $0.0034 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and $211,259.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 111.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Token Profile

SNTVT is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

