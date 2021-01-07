Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Shares Down 6.2%

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 858,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,151,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$116.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67.

About Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

