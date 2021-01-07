Sessia Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $311,017.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Coineal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00292154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.51 or 0.02734166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,026,389 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

