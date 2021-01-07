SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 1,565,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,525,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of analysts have commented on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,831,000 after purchasing an additional 259,076 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 4,715.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 198,838 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SFL by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

