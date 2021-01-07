SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51. 296,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 351,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

SGOCO Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

