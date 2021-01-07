Shard Price Reaches $0.0618 on Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Shard has traded 70.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

