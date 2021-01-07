SHIELD Price Up 38.4% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $197,007.05 and $104.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,425.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.87 or 0.03192817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.00442864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.99 or 0.01186662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $150.58 or 0.00391859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00187374 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 117.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

