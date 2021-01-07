SHIELD (XSH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $142.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $188,831.26 and $142.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,512.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,161.55 or 0.03016058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00413889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.77 or 0.01100352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00371566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00166021 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009395 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.