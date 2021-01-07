Shivom 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene and DDEX. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.00293311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.91 or 0.02724274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shivom Profile

OMX is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, IDEX, Coinsuper and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

