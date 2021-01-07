ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 2,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $188,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Dan Puckett sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $847,500.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $134,880.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Dan Puckett sold 12,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $891,600.00.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $115.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 37.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,282,000 after buying an additional 624,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after buying an additional 267,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 215.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after buying an additional 478,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

