Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.94

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 122085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $573.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 214.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 96.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.