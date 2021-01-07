Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.00 ($175.29).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock traded down €8.80 ($10.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €150.60 ($177.18). 84,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.25. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €138.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.72.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

