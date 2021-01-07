Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.00 ($175.29).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock traded down €8.80 ($10.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €150.60 ($177.18). 84,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.25. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €138.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.72.

About Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.