Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021


Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €149.00 ($175.29).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock traded down €8.80 ($10.35) during trading on Thursday, hitting €150.60 ($177.18). The stock had a trading volume of 84,529 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of €138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.72. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €168.60 ($198.35).

About Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

