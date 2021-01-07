Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €149.00 ($175.29).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock traded down €8.80 ($10.35) during trading on Thursday, hitting €150.60 ($177.18). The stock had a trading volume of 84,529 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of €138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.72. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €168.60 ($198.35).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

