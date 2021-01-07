Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,161.71 and last traded at $1,159.53. Approximately 1,371,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,297,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,087.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,057.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,095.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,018.78. The company has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.84, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

