Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,161.71 and last traded at $1,159.53. Approximately 1,371,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,297,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,087.31.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,057.27.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,095.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,018.78. The company has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.84, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
