ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 119.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $89,481.46 and approximately $47.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 290.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00290865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.28 or 0.02717555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012941 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.