Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.44. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 25,603 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Siebert Financial worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.