Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.44. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 25,603 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -0.27.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
