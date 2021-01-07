Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.83

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$20.83 and last traded at C$20.81, with a volume of 99377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SW shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.53. The stock has a market cap of C$788.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$151.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1835327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$91,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$437,884.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $241,900.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

